Gill surpasses Dravid's record!

IMAGE: Shubman Gill walks back to the dressing room after his dismissal during the third Test at Lord's. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Despite his twin failures in the Lord's Test, India captain Shubman Gill managed to surpass Rahul Dravid's record for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series in England.



Gill, who was dismissed for 16 and 6 in the two innings of the third Test at Lord's, took his series tally to 607 at an average of 101.16, including three centuries. He broke the previous record held by batting great Dravid, who had amassed 602 runs in four Tests at an average of 106.33 -- with three hundreds and a fifty -- during India's 2002 tour of England.



Gill, 25, has made a sensational start to his captaincy career. He registered a century on his captaincy debut -- hitting 147 in the first Test at Headingley, before he created another record with two centuries -- 269 and 161 --

in the Birmingham Test.He will next be aiming to go past Virat Kohli's record for the highest run tally by an Indian batter in a Test series in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia).Kohli had smashed 692 runs in four matches during the 2014-2015 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia at an average of 86.50, hitting four centuries and a fifty.

With two Tests remaining in the five-match series, the India skipper will also be targeting the great Don Bradman's 88-year-old record for most runs by a captain in a Test series. Bradman had piled up a record 810 runs in five Tests in the 1936-1937 Ashes series against England, averaging 90 with three hundreds.



Gill needs 203 runs to better Bradman's historic record, which has stood for nearly nine decades now.