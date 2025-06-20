Abhimanyu Easwaran Snubbed Again

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Easwaran has been a regular face in India’s Test squads since his maiden call-up during the Bangladesh tour in 2022, but he is yet to earn his first cap. Photograph: BCCI/X

The long wait continues for Abhimanyu Easwaran.

On Friday, June 20, as India ushered in a new era under Test captain Shubman Gill in the first Test against England at Headingley, it was 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan who was handed a debut — not the experienced and ever-consistent Easwaran.

The Bengal opener, now 29, has been a regular face in India’s Test squads since his maiden call-up during the Bangladesh tour in 2022, but he is yet to earn his first cap. Despite boasting a remarkable domestic record — 7,841 runs in 103 first-class matches at an average of 48.70, including 27 centuries — Easwaran once again found himself on the sidelines.

His omission comes despite a prolific domestic season, where his scores included 127*, 191, 116, 157*, 200*, and 72 across Duleep, Irani, and Ranji Trophy games. Meanwhile, Sudharsan, who has played just 29 first-class matches, was preferred for the crucial No. 3 slot. His domestic average stands at 39.93, with seven centuries to his name.

The decision has stirred debate among fans and experts alike.

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif voiced his disappointment on X, ‘Abhimanyu Easwaran deserves to be in the playing XI before Sai Sudharsan. His 27 first-class hundreds and almost 8,000 runs need to be respected. Dropping Sarfaraz Khan was already a mistake — let's not repeat it with Easwaran.’

Former cricketer and coach WV Raman echoed the sentiment but added a tactical suggestion. He believes Easwaran should be considered for the opening slot — a position he’s played all his life — rather than being squeezed into the middle order.

‘There is a vacant opening slot, and here’s a player who has opened his whole career and scored consistently season after season,’ Raman said in an interview with The Times of India.

‘He’s in the squad, but you don’t play him. That sends the wrong message and creates more confusion ahead of future selections.’

Raman further questioned the logic behind repeatedly including Easwaran in squads without ever giving him a real opportunity, ‘You either back a player fully or don’t pick him at all. Half-measures help no one — not the team, not the player.’

As India transitions to a younger Test core, the debate between potential and proven performances continues. But for Abhimanyu Easwaran, every passing match without a debut only adds to a growing sense of injustice.