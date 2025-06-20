'Bumrah holds key to India's fortunes in England'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 37 wickets in nine away Tests against England at an average of 23.78. Photograph: BCCI

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar feels right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key to India's fortunes in the five-match Test series against England, beginning at Leeds on Friday.

When Subhman Gill-led India take to the pitch for their assignment without batting mainstays and former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, all eyes will be on Bumrah, arguably the best bowler in world cricket on current form.

The 31-year-old Bumrah has a stunning record against in their backyard, having snared 37 wickets in just nine matches at an average of 23.78.

During India's training session in Beckenham the other day, Bumrah showed the world that he is raring to go, demonstrating his ability to consistently bowl with accuracy on a flat surface.

"I think a lot will depend on Bumrah and how the other guys are going to support him. Bumrah, without any doubt, will be our strike bowler. Prasidh Krishna has been in good form. Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, and Nitesh Reddy can play supporting roles. With Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in their ranks, I feel India have a balanced attack."

The team management has indicated that Bumrah's availability will be limited in the five-Test series, and is expected to feature in three matches.

During the announcement of India's squad for the tour, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed Bumrah was advised not to play consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a back injury he sustained during the fifth Test against Australia in January.

He missed India's victory campaign in the Champions Trophy and returned to action for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.