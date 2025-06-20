HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why India, England Will Be Wearing Black Armbands in Headingley Test

Why India, England Will Be Wearing Black Armbands in Headingley Test

REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
June 20, 2025 10:38 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: Indian players observed a minute's silence to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash ahead of the intra-squad match in Beckenham, London, last week. Photograph: BCCI

Before the first ball is bowled at Headingley on Friday, cricket will pause for a moment of reflection.

India and England will come together to honour the victims of the tragic Ahmedabad air disaster, paying tribute with a minute’s silence and black armbands in a show of shared grief and solidarity.

The catastrophe, which struck on June 12, claimed 274 lives after a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. Among the deceased were 181 Indian nationals and 53 British citizens, making the tribute in Leeds especially meaningful for both sides.

 

Speaking ahead of the series opener, India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant reflected on the nation’s grief and pledged to bring moments of joy to fans through the team’s performance.

“What happened with the aircraft deeply saddened all of India,” Pant said. “From our side, we’re focused on how we can bring happiness back to the country.”

“The emotions will run high because of what happened, but we’ll give our all on the field. That responsibility means even more now.”

The five-match Test series begins under a cloud of tragedy, with both nations united in mourning—and committed to playing with purpose.

REDIFF CRICKET
