India vs PM's XI: Rain interrupts warm-up match

The two-day warm-up match between India and the Australia Prime Minister's XI was reduced to a 50-over contest on the final day after rain disrupted proceedings on the opening day.

The game, held at the Manuka Oval, saw India winning the toss and opting to bowl first under the leadership of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who returned to the squad on Sunday.

India's bowlers got off to a solid start, with Mohammed Siraj delivering an early breakthrough. Siraj dismissed Matt Renshaw for just five runs as Renshaw attempted a big shot, only to find Devdutt Padikkal in the outfield for a comfortable catch. At the time of the rain interruption, the Prime Minister's XI was at 21/1 in 5.3 overs, with Sam Konstas (11*) and Jayden Goodwin (4*) unbeaten at the crease.

Despite the interruptions, India will aim to make the most of the curtailed match to test their bowling combinations ahead of upcoming challenges.