News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » India vs PM's XI: Rain interrupts warm-up match

India vs PM's XI: Rain interrupts warm-up match

December 01, 2024 09:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

The two-day warm-up match between India and the Australia Prime Minister's XI was reduced to a 50-over contest on the final day after rain disrupted proceedings on the opening day.

The game, held at the Manuka Oval, saw India winning the toss and opting to bowl first under the leadership of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who returned to the squad on Sunday.

 

India's bowlers got off to a solid start, with Mohammed Siraj delivering an early breakthrough. Siraj dismissed Matt Renshaw for just five runs as Renshaw attempted a big shot, only to find Devdutt Padikkal in the outfield for a comfortable catch. At the time of the rain interruption, the Prime Minister's XI was at 21/1 in 5.3 overs, with Sam Konstas (11*) and Jayden Goodwin (4*) unbeaten at the crease.

Despite the interruptions, India will aim to make the most of the curtailed match to test their bowling combinations ahead of upcoming challenges.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Proteas thrash SL to post fourth straight Test win
Proteas thrash SL to post fourth straight Test win
Too early to judge Gambhir as coach, says Jadeja
Too early to judge Gambhir as coach, says Jadeja
'Bumrah commands respect in dressing room'
'Bumrah commands respect in dressing room'
Trump names Indian-American Kash Patel as FBI chief
Trump names Indian-American Kash Patel as FBI chief
Every attack makes us stronger: Adani speaks up
Every attack makes us stronger: Adani speaks up

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
India go down to Pakistan in U-19 Asia Cup
India go down to Pakistan in U-19 Asia Cup
CT 2025: Pakistan ready to accept Hybrid model if...
CT 2025: Pakistan ready to accept Hybrid model if...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances