Rohit, Rititka finally reveal baby boy's name

Rohit, Rititka finally reveal baby boy's name

By REDIFF CRIKCET
December 01, 2024 15:09 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma’s family names melt hearts. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, recently introduced their newborn son's name to the world.

 

The couple, who welcomed their second child on November 16, 2023, have named him Ahaan.

Rohit Sharma

Ritika shared the much-anticipated reveal through an adorable Christmas-themed family photo on her Instagram story. The festive snapshot featured the names of all family members, with Ritika and Rohit affectionately referred to as 'Ro' and 'Rits,' their daughter Samaira as 'Sammy,' and the baby boy as Ahaan.

Rohit, who missed the first Test against Australia to be with his family during this special time, has returned to the Indian squad.

