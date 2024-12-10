News
Why Do Kids Like Pant So Much?

Why Do Kids Like Pant So Much?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 10, 2024 10:42 IST
Rishabh Pant with a young fan

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was jokingly referred to as the 'babysitter' on India's last tour of Australia in 2019-2020. Photographs: Screengrab via rushiii_12/X

Rishabh Pant's heartfelt interaction with a little fan at a shopping mall in Adelaide has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared on X, the most expensive hire in IPL history can be seen playing with a young girl, showcasing his joyous and playful side.

Rishabh Pant with a young fan

The moment brought back memories of India's last tour of Australia when Pant was jokingly referred to as the 'babysitter' by then Australia captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine, who taunted him about babysitting his kids during the MCG Test.

The light-hearted banter turned into cricket folklore after Paine's wife posted a picture of Pant with their children.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
