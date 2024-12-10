Why Do Kids Like Pant So Much?

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was jokingly referred to as the 'babysitter' on India's last tour of Australia in 2019-2020. Photographs: Screengrab via rushiii_12/X

Rishabh Pant's heartfelt interaction with a little fan at a shopping mall in Adelaide has gone viral on social media.



In the video shared on X, the most expensive hire in IPL history can be seen playing with a young girl, showcasing his joyous and playful side.

The moment brought back memories of India's last tour of Australia when Pant was jokingly referred to as the 'babysitter' by then Australia captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine, who taunted him about babysitting his kids during the MCG Test.

The light-hearted banter turned into cricket folklore after Paine's wife posted a picture of Pant with their children.