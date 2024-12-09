'We Want Bumrah To Play All 5 Tests'

'He is your battering ram.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma highlighted the team's reliance on medical staff to monitor Jasprit Bumrah's fitness. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah, has been the standout performer for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

His exceptional bowling has been crucial to India's performance, especially in the first two Tests. However, concerns about his workload have arisen, particularly after a brief injury scare in the Adelaide Test.

Speaking to the India Today television channel, Sunil Gavaskar dismissed concerns about workload management, emphasising Bumrah's critical role in India's bowling attack.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Head Coach Gautam Gambhit and Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI/X

'I would like him to play all 5 Test matches. You are playing for India, there is no question of all this workload and stuff like that. He has to play all 5 Test matches unless he is injured,' Gavaskar said. 'This match has finished in two-and-a-half days and it hasn't gone on for 5 days.'

'So the man gets five days of break. If the man has a problem, if he has an injury then yes, but if he doesn't have an injury, yes you have been giving him 4-5 over spells, that is perfect and that is the way to go.

'I think he is your battering ram. If you are not going to play him for all five Tests, then you reduce your chances of taking all 20 wickets. So he has to play, how he is used, it is up to the captain.'

Captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged the need for workload management urging other bowlers to shoulder more responsibility.

'I keep talking to him during his spells, ask him how his body has been holding up. It's a five Test series and we want Bumrah to be fresh and play all the five Test matches. It's important to analyse these things, workload management is important.'

'We have doctors, physios, and trainers, and we see regularly which bowler has how much fuel. We keep talking about these things.' Rohit added.

Mohammad Shami is expected in Australia this week and though he won't play the Brisbane Test, he is likely to be part of the India team for the final two Tests in Melbourne and Sydney. That will take some pressure off Bumrah.