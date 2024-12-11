'Shami Must Play 3rd Test'

''Shami has been India's best bowler for a while.'

IMAGE: After a successful comeback in the Ranji Trophy last month, Mohammed Shami has played eight T20 games in the last 17 days in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picking up nine wickets. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies pace legend Andy Roberts called for Mohammed Shami's inclusion in India's team for the third Test against Australia, starting in Brisbane from December 14.



Shami made a comeback to competitive cricket last month after a long injury lay-off of nearly a year. The 34 year old's first outing was the Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in which he took seven wickets but he was asked to play more games to assure the selectors of his fitness.



The fast bowler has played eight T20 games in the last 17 days in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, sending down nearly four overs in each game while picking up nine wickets.



However, Captain Rohit Sharma was not too convinced about Shami's fitness when he spoke in Sunday after India's 10-wicket defeat in the Adelaide Test.



'We are just monitoring him because while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali, he got some swelling in his knee, which hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very careful, we don't want to bring him here, he pulls up sore or something happens,' Rohit said.



Roberts, who was part of the mighty West Indies pace attack in the 1970s and 1980s, believes Shami should be rushed to Australia play ahead of Mohammed Siraj in the third Test in Brisbane, starting on Saturday.



'Shami has been India's best bowler for a while. He may not get the amount of wickets Jasprit Bumrah gets, but he's the full package and is more consistent than the rest. Shami swings the ball, Shami seams the ball and Shami's control is as good as Bumrah's. Shami should play. Mohammed Siraj is nowhere near Shami,' Roberts told Mid-day newspaper's Group Sports Editor Clayton Murzello.



Shami last played Test cricket in June 2023, in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June last year, in which he picked up four wickets.



Roberts, 73, is one of the greats of cricket with an illustrious career which includes 202 wickets from 47 Tests at an average of 25. He boasts of a massive tally of 889 wickets in 228 first class matches at an incredible average of 21.



He was surprised with India's decision to bat first in the pink ball Test in Adelaide, a decision which backfired as the visitors were shot out for 180 on Day 1, with Mitchell Starc taking 6/48.



'Why did you guys bat first (in Adelaide)?' he asked.



'India's fast bowlers bowled Australia out cheaply in both innings at Perth. If my fast bowlers outbowl the opposition pacers in the previous Test, I'm not going to give the rivals the first preference in the next Test. Remember, you are not playing on Indian pitches. These have bounce and you are playing only one spinner; the ball hardly turns. Plus, you didn't put enough runs on the board,' he added.

Roberts says Virat Kohli's lack of runs in Test cricket is because of increasing focus on T20 cricket.



'I don't know if there will be a revival after the Adelaide defeat, but get your batting right.'

'One of your best batsmen of all-time has been struggling for the last five years. He needs to be focused on the longer version of the game. You will get runs and score heavily in Test cricket only when you are fully focused on the longer form.'

'The standard of Test cricket is not the same. The top batsmen look as if they are struggling.'