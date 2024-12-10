News
Home  » Cricket » 'He doesn't care what people think about his technique'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 10, 2024 16:50 IST
Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head's counter-attacking 141-ball 140, which included 17 fours and 4 sixes, powered Australia to 337, for a 157-run first innings lead in the pink-ball 2nd Test in Adelaide. Photograph: ICC/X

Former cricketer Tim Paine heaped praise on Australia batter Travis Head following his blitzkrieg knock against India in the Adelaide Test that saw the hosts go level at 1-1 in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

India's inconsistent pink-ball Test record continued as Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins demolished a helpless Indian batting attack, helping the side secure a morale-boosting, series-levelling 10-wicket win after a massive 295-run loss at Perth in the first Test.

 

During Australia's first innings, Head played a 140-run knock from 141 balls at a strike rate of 99.29 -- his innings decorated with 17 fours and 4 sixes. 

"He doesn't worry about what (works for others), and I've played a little bit with him, he doesn't care what people think about his technique or how it looks. He does a lot of things where commentators would say, 'Oh, why has he done that?' or his feet are off the ground and he's playing away from his body," Paine told SEN Breakfast.

He added that it is amazing to watch Head, who wants to play at the peak of his powers and at the moment.

"But Travis Head plays how Travis Head plays and he has absolute conviction in the way he goes about it. It is amazing to watch a guy just at the peak of his powers at the moment," he added.

