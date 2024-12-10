'Cummins was outstanding; terrific to watch'

'He looked like if there needed a bit of a grease and oil change after Perth and a tune-up, he was purring by the end of it, so that was terrific to watch.'

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket with team-mates during the second Test against India in Adelaide. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

The legendary Adam Gilchrist showered praise on Australia captain Pat Cummins for his outstanding performance in the Adelaide Test, powering the hosts an emphatic 10-wicket margin to level the five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy series at 1-1.



"Cummins was outstanding, he looked like if there needed a bit of a grease and oil change after Perth and a tune-up, he was purring by the end of it, so that was terrific to watch," Gilchrist told Fox Cricket.



Gichrist claimed Australia were hurt by their poor showing in the series opener in Perth.



Captain Cummins led from the front with the ball, taking 5/57 in the second innings, while Mitchell Starc claimed 6/48 in the first, as India failed to get past the 200-run mark in both innings in Adelaide.



"You could see just through his celebrations that... every wicket that he took he was more aggressive in his celebration. Not in that lose control extent but you could just see that clearly they'd been stung by a bit of criticism around after their performance (in Perth) and they internally would have been so disappointed with the way they played in Perth," he added.

"So it (Adelaide celebrations) showed you what it meant to them and they knew that they were back at the level they want to play their cricket," he further added.



The third Test will be played at Brisbane, from December 14 (5.50am IST).