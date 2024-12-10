News
Why Kohli Is On The Back Foot

Why Kohli Is On The Back Foot

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 10, 2024 15:15 IST
'He knows that the Gabba will be a different wicket where he will get to face a lot of bounce and pace and that back foot game needs to be included in his game.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats in the nets ahead of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X
 

Putting the big loss in the pink ball Test behind them, the Indian cricket team's preparation for the Brisbane Test began in full swing on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who is expected to play at the Gabba, was seen giving the ball the revs in the nets as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant defended, left and knocked the ball around at the practice session in Adelaide.

'It is time to look ahead. Preparations for the Brisbane Test starts right here in Adelaide. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND', BCCI posted a video of the team's training session on its X handle.

Harbhajan Singh revealed a tweak in Kohli's approach in the nets in a conversation with Star Sports.

SEE: Team India trains in the nets. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

 

'Whatever little I have seen him batting in the nets today. I have played a lot of cricket with him. He is a front-foot player. Knowing the bounce on Indian soil, you have to be on your front foot,' Bhajji explained.

'The people who have played here, the likes of Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Langer, Hayden, they were good back foot players, because of the bounce. It is the kind of bounce you get in Australia, you have to be a good player of bounce. You need to have a good backfoot game. That's what he was practicing,' Bhajji added.

'Specifically I have noticed today he was playing a lot of deliveries on the backfoot. He was going forward for the fuller ball but those balls which were slightly shorter, he was either leaving or trying to play them.

'He knows that the Gabba will be a different wicket where he will get to face a lot of bounce and pace and that back foot game needs to be included in his game. Good to see him working on the game. I am sure, knowing Virat Kohli, we have seen him making a comeback after every setback.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Just be patient, he will be fine: Chhetri backs Kohli
Day 1 of Australia vs India Boxing Day Test sold out!
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

Why Do Kids Like Pant So Much?
'India Will Bounce Back In Brisbane'
