I wasn't in frame of mind to take charge: Pant

I wasn't in frame of mind to take charge: Pant

Source: PTI
January 03, 2025 13:46 IST

'Sometimes you have to play secure cricket as there were occasions where I could have taken 50-50 chances but didn't.'

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant bats during Day 1 of the Sydney Test on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant said he batted with restraint on the opening day of the fifth and final Test against Australia on Friday because character of the Sydney Cricket Ground pitch did not allow him to be his customary aggressive self.

Pant, who copped severe criticism from all corners for his callous approach with the bat during the fourth Test at Melbourne, made a 98-ball 40 in India's 185 all out on the opening day in Sydney.

"In this innings, I wasn't in frame of mind where I felt I could take charge of the game looking at nature of the wicket," Pant said at the end of play on Day 1.

"Sometimes you have to play secure cricket as there were occasions where I could have taken 50-50 chances but didn't," he added.

The left-hander also said he is evolving as a batter, trying to find the right balance between defence and aggression.

 

"You want to bat the way that comes naturally to you but keep evolving and trying to keep a balance between attack and defence."

Pant admitted that a batter tends to complicate things when he is not batting well.

"When you are not doing well you tend to overthink," he said.

Debutant Aussie all-rounder Beau Webster concurred with Pant's view on the pitch.

"They (India batters) decided to knuckle down and made us bowl lot of overs. I am not sure what a good score on this track but we would have batted first had we won the toss," said Webster.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
