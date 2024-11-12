How McSweeney is preparing for 'unique' Bumrah challenge

'Facing a new bowler can be a slight challenge to just pick up their action.'

IMAGE: Nathan McSweeney, 25, was drafted into the Australia squad after a slew of impressive performances in the Sheffield Shield tournament and for Australia 'A' in the recent-two match series against India A. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia opener Nathan McSweeney is gearing up for a challenging debut against India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.



Drafted into the Australia squad after a slew of impressive performances in the Sheffield Shield tournament and for Australia 'A' in the recent-two match series against India, the 25-year-old South Australian will partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order in the five-match Test series.



"There's probably not (much I can do to replicate how Bumrah bowls). Obviously, he's got a unique action. He's one of the best bowlers in the world.



"So, it's going to be hard to mimic that. I'm just looking forward to all of that and I can't wait," McSweeney told SEN.



McSweeney, who captained Australia A in the 2-0 series win against India A, said he has been watching the bowling clips of India pacers including Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to be mentally ready for the task.



"I'll definitely dive a lot deeper into it when I get to Perth. I've looked at a few clips of what they're bowling attack stacks up like. I'm just trying to visualise how I'm going to go about it. Facing a new bowler can be a slight challenge to just pick up their action,” he said.



"I've got a whole week before I head off to Perth, so, I can get mentally ready and I guess it starts now in preparation to hopefully start really well," he added.



However, a quiet confidence runs through the young batter ahead of the important series.



"In the last month or so I really feel like I'm batting the best I ever have. I think I'm the best I've ever been prepared to take this opportunity, so hopefully I can do that.



"No doubt there's plenty of learning and experiences that I haven't experienced yet and I'm looking forward to learning all about the challenges of Test cricket and challenging my game against the very best," he said.

McSweeney will step into the shoes of David Warner, who retired from international cricket after the home Test series against Pakistan in January this year, and the Adelaide man realises the enormity of the job. The right-hander has a plan for it.



"Being an opening batter, it's making sure I'm leaving the ball well and making the bowlers are bowling to me. Then being ready and positive to score when they miss is as simple as I want to make it.



"If I'm reacting well and doing those things well, hopefully, it equates to me spending time in the middle and chipping away at the scoreboard,” he said.