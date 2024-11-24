IPL auction: Arshdeep bought by Punjab for Rs 18 crore

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh was released by Punjab Kings before the auctions but was brought back using the RTM card. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh's consistency earned him a massive bid of Rs 18 crore from Punjab Kings via the Right to Match card while South African speedster Kagiso Rabada was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Gujarat Titans in the IPL mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

England captain Jos Buttler was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore.

Chennai Super Kings started with the first bid for Arshdeep, whose base price was Rs two crore.

Eventually, after an intense bidding war, the seamer was bought back by Punjab Kings, who exercised the right to match option to complete the deal.

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in the last auction. got a much lower price this time and was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore, while England's Jos Buttler went to Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore.

This is the second time an IPL auction is being held outside the country after last year's event in Dubai.