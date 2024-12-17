Bumrah Lets His Bat Talk

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has proven himself to be an all-round hero. Photograph: BCCI/X

Watching Jasprit Bumrah bat on Day 4 of the Gabba Test, one couldn't help but wonder if there's anything this man can't do for India.

After shouldering the bowling attack and now stepping up to bat, he's proven himself to be an all-round hero.

When his batting was questioned -- albeit in a light-hearted moment at a press conference -- he was quick to remind the world that he takes every aspect of his game seriously.

A day after facing an awkward question from a reporter at the Gabba, Bumrah responded emphatically with a potentially match-saving knock for India in the third Test against Australia.

Bumrah was the epitome of determination during his gritty partnership with the last man Akash Deep.

With India still needing 32 more runs to avoid the follow-on after Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal for 77 in the extended final session on Tuesday, Bumrah rose to the occasion, showing responsibility and resolve to hold off a fired-up Australian attack.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep's invaluable partnership of 39 not out for the 10th wicket stood out. Photograph:BCCI/X

He looked solid at the crease, defending on the front foot, back foot confidently against both pacers and spinners as the final hour of the day's play unfolded.

No matter what Australia threw at him, Bumrah remained unfazed. His powerful pull shot off Pat Cummins was a highlight of the day, showcasing his batting prowess.

Bumrah's gritty batting effort came just a day after he had some fun with a reporter's cheeky question. The journalist had asked Bumrah for his thoughts on India's batting performance in the first innings of the third Test.

While admitting that Bumrah might not be the ideal person to comment on batting, the journalist jokingly inquired about his perspective. Bumrah quickly responded with a wry smile, reminding the reporter of his world record for the most runs in a single over in Test cricket.

'It's an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But, jokes apart. That's another story,' Bumrah's witty reply had the journalists in stitches.

The next day, Bumrah's batting performance silenced any doubts about his abilities.

When Akash Deep hit a boundary to take India past the follow-on mark, the Indian contingent in the dressing room -- including Coach Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli and Captain Rohit Sharma -- celebrated with high-fives.

India were 252 for 9 in 74.5 overs when bad light brought an early end to the extended final session on Tuesday. Having avoided the follow-on, India will now head into the final two Tests with renewed confidence.