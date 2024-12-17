News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Rahul, Jadeja lead India's recovery on Day 4

PIX: Rahul, Jadeja lead India's recovery on Day 4

December 17, 2024 09:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Tuesday. 

K L Rahul scored a gritty 84, which included eight fours, before being dismissed on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia at Brisbane on Tuesday.

IMAGE: K L Rahul scored a gritty 84, which included eight fours, before being dismissed on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia at Brisbane on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

K L Rahul withstood a stern test by Australia’s bowlers with a resolute fifty before India went for lunch on an underwhelming 167 for 6 on Day 4 of the third Test in Brisbane on Tuesday.

His gritty 84 off 139 balls, which included 8 fours, and an equally feisty 41 (77 balls, 4x4) by Ravindra Jadeja raised 67 runs for the sixth wicket before he fell to a remarkably athletic catch by Steve Smith at first slip off Nathan Lyon, as the home side regained the momentum.

 

Nitish Kumar Reddy (7) was the other not out batter at the end of the first session that was impeded by a short spell of rain an hour into the day’s play.

India still trail Australia by 278 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja plays the sweep shot

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja plays the sweep shot. Photograph: BCCI/X

Resuming at their overnight scored of 51 for 4, India needed someone to put his hands up and show some fight, and Rahul rose to the occasion.

There was a moment of good fortune for the batter when Smith spilled a regulation catch at second slip off the first delivery of the day from Pat Cummins.

Rahul was on 33 then. A quick look upwards and a silent prayer showed how much he valued that reprieve, which he exploited to the hilt.  

But once he woke up from a bit of morning haziness, Rahul looked a class apart from the rest of his teammates.

Pat Cummins celebrates with his Australia teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates with his Australia teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

The Aussies employed three slips and gully, leaving vast expanse of the ground for him to play his favourite shot — drive through the cover or in front of the point.

But Rahul was prudent enough to see through that ruse. He did not bring out that shot until the bowlers pitched the ball well up in his driving arc.

The Bengaluru man's sagacity shone bright in how he defended too — all soft hands and playing close to the body.

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood leaves the field after bowling just one over

IMAGE: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood leaves the field after bowling just one over. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Cummins tested him with that fifth stump line outside off, but Rahul either left the ball wisely or merely tucked his bat behind his pads.

Perhaps, he has been watching the footages of Cheteshwar Pujara on how to tire out the Aussie pacers.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma (10) would rue missing out of another chance to play an impact innings Down Under.

The first session was impeded by a short spell of rain an hour into the day’s play.

IMAGE: The first session was impeded by a short spell of rain an hour into the day’s play. Photograph: BCCI/X

He looked comfortable out there, showing patience to wait for the ball of his choice to play a shot, but, eventually, the 37-year-old was drawn into that no-feet movement shot, his bane throughout this series.

Cummins pitched one close to the off-stump and Rohit poked at it with hard hands for Alex Carey to do the rest behind the stumps.

However, the absence of pacer Josh Hazlewood, who left the field after bowling just one awkward over, reduced the intensity of Australia’s attack.

Later, Cricket Australia clarified that Hazlewood, who missed the second Test at Adelaide with a side strain, will undergo scans to determine the extent of a calf niggle.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
New Zealand crush England for consolation win
New Zealand crush England for consolation win
Blow for Aus: Hazlewood to have scans for calf injury
Blow for Aus: Hazlewood to have scans for calf injury
'We Cannot Send Them To Pakistan'
'We Cannot Send Them To Pakistan'
Dreams Do Come True In Dharavi!
Dreams Do Come True In Dharavi!
The ambitious plans of Flipkart-backed super.money
The ambitious plans of Flipkart-backed super.money
Rohit's Struggles Sink India Deeper
Rohit's Struggles Sink India Deeper
When Aditi, Amyra Talk Without Saying A Word...
When Aditi, Amyra Talk Without Saying A Word...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Not sure if Virat has lost that edge: Allan Border
Not sure if Virat has lost that edge: Allan Border
Bumrah 'trying to help in-transition' bowling attack
Bumrah 'trying to help in-transition' bowling attack

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances