PIX: Rahul, Jadeja lead India's recovery on Day 4

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Tuesday.

IMAGE: K L Rahul scored a gritty 84, which included eight fours, before being dismissed on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia at Brisbane on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

K L Rahul withstood a stern test by Australia’s bowlers with a resolute fifty before India went for lunch on an underwhelming 167 for 6 on Day 4 of the third Test in Brisbane on Tuesday.

His gritty 84 off 139 balls, which included 8 fours, and an equally feisty 41 (77 balls, 4x4) by Ravindra Jadeja raised 67 runs for the sixth wicket before he fell to a remarkably athletic catch by Steve Smith at first slip off Nathan Lyon, as the home side regained the momentum.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (7) was the other not out batter at the end of the first session that was impeded by a short spell of rain an hour into the day’s play.

India still trail Australia by 278 runs.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja plays the sweep shot. Photograph: BCCI/X

Resuming at their overnight scored of 51 for 4, India needed someone to put his hands up and show some fight, and Rahul rose to the occasion.

There was a moment of good fortune for the batter when Smith spilled a regulation catch at second slip off the first delivery of the day from Pat Cummins.

Rahul was on 33 then. A quick look upwards and a silent prayer showed how much he valued that reprieve, which he exploited to the hilt.

But once he woke up from a bit of morning haziness, Rahul looked a class apart from the rest of his teammates.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates with his Australia teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

The Aussies employed three slips and gully, leaving vast expanse of the ground for him to play his favourite shot — drive through the cover or in front of the point.

But Rahul was prudent enough to see through that ruse. He did not bring out that shot until the bowlers pitched the ball well up in his driving arc.

The Bengaluru man's sagacity shone bright in how he defended too — all soft hands and playing close to the body.

IMAGE: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood leaves the field after bowling just one over. Photograph: cricket.com.au/X

Cummins tested him with that fifth stump line outside off, but Rahul either left the ball wisely or merely tucked his bat behind his pads.

Perhaps, he has been watching the footages of Cheteshwar Pujara on how to tire out the Aussie pacers.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma (10) would rue missing out of another chance to play an impact innings Down Under.

IMAGE: The first session was impeded by a short spell of rain an hour into the day’s play. Photograph: BCCI/X

He looked comfortable out there, showing patience to wait for the ball of his choice to play a shot, but, eventually, the 37-year-old was drawn into that no-feet movement shot, his bane throughout this series.

Cummins pitched one close to the off-stump and Rohit poked at it with hard hands for Alex Carey to do the rest behind the stumps.

However, the absence of pacer Josh Hazlewood, who left the field after bowling just one awkward over, reduced the intensity of Australia’s attack.

Later, Cricket Australia clarified that Hazlewood, who missed the second Test at Adelaide with a side strain, will undergo scans to determine the extent of a calf niggle.