Blow for Aus: Hazlewood to have scans for calf injury

IMAGE: Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood did not start on the ground on Day 4 of the third Test at the Gabba on Tuesday and bowled only one over before chatting with a team physio during a drinks break. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will have scans for a calf problem in what is a blow for the hosts' chances of winning the third Test against India in Brisbane.

Hazlewood, who was recalled after recovering from a side injury that ruled him out of the second Test, did not start on the ground on Day 4 at the Gabba on Tuesday and bowled only one over before chatting with a team physio during a drinks break.

A team spokesperson said Hazlewood had reported "calf awareness" while warming up before play started and would be taken for scans to assess the injury.

India were 105 for 5 in reply to Australia's first innings of 445 when rain halted play midway through the session.

The five-Test series is level at 1-1.