News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Day 1 of Australia vs India Boxing Day Test sold out

Day 1 of Australia vs India Boxing Day Test sold out

Source: PTI
December 10, 2024 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

IMAGE: The pink-ball Test in Adelaide drew a record crowd of 135,012 across three days -- the most for a Test match in Australia featuring India, surpassing the previous record of 113,009. Photograph: BCCI/X

The tickets for the opening day of the fourth Test of the between India and Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground have been sold out, highlighting the public's strong interest in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The strong demand for tickets comes a couple of days after hosts Australia made a stunning comeback, handing India a 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide to level the five-match series 1-1.

The Boxing Day Test, the fourth of the series, will be played at MCG starting on December 26, after the third Test in Brisbane, starting on Saturday.

"All available public tickets for Day 1 of the NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test have been sold," Cricket

Australia said on X.

"There will be a possible final release of a small number of public tickets on December 24 for non-members to get their seats," CA added.

The pink-ball Test in Adelaide drew a crowd of 135,012 across three days, setting a record turnout during a five-day game featuring the two sides.

As many as 36,225 fans went to the Adelaide Oval on the first day of the second India-Australia Test, surpassing the prebvious record of 113,009 for a Test against India, which was set over five days in 2014-15.

 

The single-day attendance record for a Test against India in Adelaide was also shattered on the opening two days with over 50,000 fans attending the game.

Fans had also turned up in record numbers at the Optus Stadium in Perth for the first Test, which the visitors won by 295 runs for their biggest victory on Australia soil.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Do Kids Like Pant So Much?
Why Do Kids Like Pant So Much?
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
WTC Final: India Needs Pakistan's Help
WTC Final: India Needs Pakistan's Help
Quant Funds: Algo-driven approach reduces human bias
Quant Funds: Algo-driven approach reduces human bias
Shraddha's Date With Spider-Man
Shraddha's Date With Spider-Man
7 Foods Rich in Vitamin B
7 Foods Rich in Vitamin B
Shaktikanta Das on the 6 years of his term as RBI Guv
Shaktikanta Das on the 6 years of his term as RBI Guv

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'India Will Bounce Back In Brisbane'
'India Will Bounce Back In Brisbane'
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'
'Gambhir, Morkel Must Help Rohit'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances