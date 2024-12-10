News
Just be patient, he will be fine: Chhetri backs Kohli

Just be patient, he will be fine: Chhetri backs Kohli

Source: ANI
December 10, 2024 00:30 IST
Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri have been known to bond over fitness

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri have been known to bond over fitness among other things. Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X

Former India captain Sunil Chhetri has thrown his weight behind Virat Kohli, who is currently facing a slump in form.

After scoing a wonderful century against Australia in the opening Test in Perth, Kohli failed to fire in both innings of the pink ball 2nd Test in Adelaide.

 

"Who told you he is going through a rough patch? He will be fine. He has given the country so many amazing days, amazing wins. Just be patient, he will be fine. Just enjoy watching him," Chhetri told ANI, showing his unwavering support for Kohli.

Chhetri and Kohli share a special and endearing relationship, bonded by their extraordinary levels of fitness and love for their nation and respective sports.

 

