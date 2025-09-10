HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Let's Conquer Asia!': Captain SKY Sounds Clarion Call

'Let's Conquer Asia!': Captain SKY Sounds Clarion Call

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 10, 2025 15:49 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: India captain Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of their opening match against the UAE on Wednesday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav called upon his team to live up to their top billing and emerge champions in the Asia Cup.

T20 World champions India are the big favourites to lift their ninth Asia Cup title. India kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the high-voltage game against Pakistan on Sunday, September 14. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19

in Abu Dhabi.

 

"It was a long off, but I am back. Before we take on the world, let's conquer Asia first," Suryakumar says in the video posted by BCCI on X.

India have won the Asia Cup eight times -- 1984, 1988, 1990-91,1995, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023

Left-hand batter Tilak Varma cautioned his team to get complacent. "Not taking any opponent likely," he stated.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Asia Cup: When Gavaskar, Khanna Stole The Show
Asia Cup: When Gavaskar, Khanna Stole The Show
Asia Cup: No Demand For India-Pakistan Game
Asia Cup: No Demand For India-Pakistan Game
'Rohit Doesn't Fit In India's All-Time Tests Greats'
'Rohit Doesn't Fit In India's All-Time Tests Greats'
Abhishek Is India's T20 X-Factor
Abhishek Is India's T20 X-Factor
Guess How Much Hardik's Watch Costs!
Guess How Much Hardik's Watch Costs!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Crispy Bread Rolls: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Gadgets Indians Can't Live Without

webstory image 3

iPhone 17: A Big Leap Forward

VIDEOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Kanika Kapoor Spotted Together in the City1:09

Bhumi Pednekar, Kanika Kapoor Spotted Together in the City

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!1:17

Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Black!

Mrunal Thakur spotted at the airport0:59

Mrunal Thakur spotted at the airport

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV