'Let's Conquer Asia!': Captain SKY Sounds Clarion Call

IMAGE: India captain Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ahead of their opening match against the UAE on Wednesday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav called upon his team to live up to their top billing and emerge champions in the Asia Cup.



T20 World champions India are the big favourites to lift their ninth Asia Cup title. India kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, followed by the high-voltage game against Pakistan on Sunday, September 14. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19

in Abu Dhabi.

"It was a long off, but I am back. Before we take on the world, let's conquer Asia first," Suryakumar says in the video posted by BCCI on X.



India have won the Asia Cup eight times -- 1984, 1988, 1990-91,1995, 2010, 2016, 2018 and 2023



Left-hand batter Tilak Varma cautioned his team to get complacent. "Not taking any opponent likely," he stated.