News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India fined for slow over-rate in third ODI vs South Africa

India fined for slow over-rate in third ODI vs South Africa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 24, 2022 14:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India captain KL Rahul with pacer Prasidh Krishna during the third ODI against South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday. Photograph: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the third ODI in Cape Town, the ICC said on Monday.

 

Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction after KL Rahul's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, on Sunday.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Rahul pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Bongani Jele, third umpire Allauhudien Palekar and fourth umpire Adrien Holdstock levelled the charge.

South Africa beat India by four runs in the third and final ODI to effect a clean sweep in the three-match series on Sunday.

The home team were bowled out for 287 in the inconsequential final match, with star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock hitting 124 and the in-form Rassie van der Dussen making 52.

India came agonisingly close to winning the game but fell short of the target depite half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar as the visitors were bowled out for 283.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Coach Dravid on what ails India's ODI team
Coach Dravid on what ails India's ODI team
Rahul will get better as he captains, says coach Dravid
Rahul will get better as he captains, says coach Dravid
Captain Rahul sums up India's flop show in SA
Captain Rahul sums up India's flop show in SA
Root ICC Test player of the year; Babar bags ODI award
Root ICC Test player of the year; Babar bags ODI award
200 km, 24 hours: Wheelchair Feat
200 km, 24 hours: Wheelchair Feat
Aus Open PIX: Medvedev, Cornet through to quarters
Aus Open PIX: Medvedev, Cornet through to quarters
Why T-Series Rocks YouTube
Why T-Series Rocks YouTube

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Don't publish Vamika's pictures: Kohli tells media

Don't publish Vamika's pictures: Kohli tells media

When you play for India, you have to perform: Dravid

When you play for India, you have to perform: Dravid

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances