PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI

Images from the third One-Day International between South Africa and India, in Cape Town, on Sunday.

IMAGE: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock celebrates scoring a hundred during the fourth ODI against India, at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, on Sunday. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

India staged a late fightback to bowl out South Africa for 287 after opener Quinton de Kock scored an attacking century and Rassie van der Dussen continued his sublime form with a 52-run knock in the third and final One-Day International, in Cape Town, on Sunday.

De Kock struck 124 off 130 balls and added 144 runs for the fourth wicket with van der Dussen before India put the brakes on the home team's scoring by sending back both the batters in quick succession.

After that, David Miller contributed a 38-ball 39 before the innings ended with a ball to spare.

South Africa went into the match with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after K L Rahul runs out South Africa's Temba Bavuma. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

With his sixth ODI century, de Kock equalled AB de Villiers's record of scoring the most hundreds against India by a South African.

K L Rahul's decision to bowl first worked straightaway as Deepak Chahar (2 for 53) had opener Janneman Malan (1) caught behind with just eight runs on the board at the start of the third over.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar is congratulated by his India teammates after dismissing Aiden Markram. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

It was a big wicket for the Indians as Malan came into the inconsequential final ODI on the back of a neat 91-run knock in the Proteas' series-clinching second ODI win at Paarl.

Credit for that must go to Chahar who got his fullish delivery to move away after angling it in, leaving Malan clueless.

A direct hit from India skipper Rahul from mid-off ended his in-form counterpart Temba Bavuma's brief stay in the middle as the batter failed to reach the non-striker's end in time.

IMAGE: Rassie van der Dussen dispatches the ball to the boundary. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Bavuma, making his way back to the dressing room for eight runs, was another big break for India as the South Africa captain had scored a century in the opening fixture and also looked solid in the second outing.

After bagging two wickets in the powerplay, India seemed to be headed in the right direction when Aiden Markram's attempted pull shot failed to clear substitute fielder Ruturaj Gaikwad in the deep square leg region, leaving the hosts at 70 for 3 in the 13th over.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock hits a six during his 130-ball 124. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

However, the duo of De Kock and Van der Dussen got together and forged an excellent partnership, mixing caution with aggression, to deflate the Indian bowling attack.

De Kock moved into the 90s with two boundaries and then produced a flat-batted six straight over Prasidh Krishna's (3 for 59) head.

But he got stuck on 99 for a while before finally getting to the three-figure mark by driving Shreyas Iyer to the left of sweeper cover for two runs.

IMAGE: Andile Phehlukwayo makes a vain bid to make his ground. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Van der Dussen hit Yuzvendra Chahal through mid-wicket for four, as the two upped the ante with their vast range of strokes on all sides of the wicket.

But just when it looked like the two batters were taking the game away from India, the visitors got rid of both.

De Kock got out to a Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 52) short ball, giving Shikhar Dhawan a simple catch at deep square leg, and then, Chahal had van der Dussen brilliant caught by Iyer in the deep.