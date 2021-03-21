News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'India favourites to win T20 World Cup'

'India favourites to win T20 World Cup'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 21, 2021 19:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Michael Vaughan lauded India for the series win. Photograph: BCCI

Depth in the team and playing in home conditions make India the favourites to win this year's T20 World Cup, believes former England skipper Mike Atherton.

Even without the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India beat World No 1 side England in the five-match T20I series 3-2 on Saturday.

"They probably have more strength in depth because of the IPL and the T20 cricket they play and the fact that they have just beaten England without probably three main bowlers," Atherton said on Sky Sports.

 

"Put all those things together, and the fact that they are playing at home, they are the team to beat."

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India in October and November this year.

Artherton, who led England in 54 Test matches, however, said it won't be a cakewalk for India.

"England are a very good side and the West Indies and other sides are dangerous as well — but if you price it up, you would say India are the favourites," he said.

Another former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded India for the series win and said the addition of Jadeja and Bumrah will only strengthen the side in the T20 World Cup.

"India have adapted brilliantly in this series ... the better team have won ... Add @Jaspritbumrah93 & @imjadeja to this team in Indian conditions & they are favourites to win the T20 World Cup ... Great series to watch .. #INDvsENG," Vaughan tweeted.

India dished out a dominating all-round show to beat England by 36 runs in the high-scoring fifth T20 International to claim the five-match series 3-2 on Saturday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How India broke the jinx of batting first and winning
How India broke the jinx of batting first and winning
Early to talk about our T20 WC batting line-up: Rohit
Early to talk about our T20 WC batting line-up: Rohit
Top Performer: Bhuvi swings it India's way
Top Performer: Bhuvi swings it India's way
Param Bir may be scared of central agencies: Cong
Param Bir may be scared of central agencies: Cong
Why did Mamata call herself a 'big donkey'
Why did Mamata call herself a 'big donkey'
England name squad for ODI series, Archer dropped
England name squad for ODI series, Archer dropped
Sachin, Lara have a message for you!
Sachin, Lara have a message for you!

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Should Virat Kohli open for Team India in T20s?

Should Virat Kohli open for Team India in T20s?

Sachin, Lara have a message for you!

Sachin, Lara have a message for you!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use