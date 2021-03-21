Sachin, Lara have a message for you!

March 21, 2021 18:00 IST

Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

After they hung up their bats, ​Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara -- two of the most exciting batsmen of their era -- have played golf together and been spotted going on buggy rides.

Both legends participated in the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament and had an important message about road safety that should warm the cockles of Nitin Gadkari's heart; India's roads minister is determined to bring down the large number of fatalities on the nation's roads and highways.

In a short video uploaded on Tendulkar's Instagram feed, Sachin Ramesh, who turns 48 on April 24, and Brian Charles, who turns 52 on May 2, discuss the importance of wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler.

The video begins with Sachin about to head out for a ride on a scooter which Brian wants to go along as well.

At this moment, Sachin asks Brian about his helmet before taking him along for the ride. While Sachin gets ready to wear a helmet, he makes it very clear that a cricket helmet is not meant for the roads and asks for a proper helmet.

The video ends with Lara saying 'Chalo Chalo Sachin' after which a message flashes on the screen: 'Helmet should be worn by both rider and pillion'.

Sachin and Brian are in Raipur for the 2021 edition of the Road Safety World Series tournament. The T20 cricket competition, organised by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra, features retired cricketers who have come together to raise awareness about road safety.