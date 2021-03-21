How India broke the jinx of batting first and winning

Source:

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Jason Roy. Photograph: BCCI

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth and final T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Saturday.

India sealed the five-match series by 3-2.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that in the T20I series against England the side wanted to try out different things including breaking the jinx of batting first and winning.

Skipper Virat Kohli and boys displayed a clinical performance in the series decider and England had no answers to what was thrown at them by the hosts.

At one stage, England was on-course for registering a win as Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan put on 130 runs for the second wicket, but as soon as the duo lost their wickets, the visitors lost their way and ended up losing the match.

"I have been working on fine-tuning my action, but at the end of the day, you are thinking of what kind of delivery you want to bowl. It's slightly difficult but I am coping really well. When I bat I think as a batsman and when I bowl I think as a bowler. Looking at the World Cup, in this series we wanted to try out a few things and also to break the jinx of batting first and winning, feels really great. The wicket allowed us to use more variations and make sure that the batsmen are not getting anything in their zone," Pandya told at the post-match presentation.