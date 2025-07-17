HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Injury blow for India ahead of fourth Test!

July 17, 2025 20:22 IST

Arshdeep

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh, who earned his maiden Test call-up for India's tour of England after a stellar show in the shorter formats, is yet to make his Test debut. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

India's Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has sustained an injury during practice ahead of the fourth Test of the five-match series against England, to be played at Manchester from July 23 to 27.

The 25-year-old pacer suffered a cut while stopping a ball on his follow-through during a net session at Beckenham on Thursday. 

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed the development and provided an update on Arsdeep's injury. 

"It's just a cut, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team is taking him to see a doctor, and if he needs stitches, that is going to be important to our planning for the next few days," said ten Doeschate.

If Arshdeep does not recover in time, India may be forced to play Jasprit Bumrah, who is slated to feature in a maximum of three Tests in the series as part of a pre-determined plan.

 

India went down by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord's, failing to chase 193 after dominating for a better part of the game to go 1-2 behind in the marquee series. 

Bumrah, who took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, was the standout performer for the visitor's at Lord's. 

Arshdeep earned his maiden Test call-up for India's tour of England on the back of a stellar show in the shorter formats.

He has had a little bit of experience of County cricket as well, having played in five first-glass games for Kent during the 2023-24 County Championship in which he scalped 13 wickets.

On Thursday, the Indian team had a training session at the County Ground in Beckenham before leaving for Manchester for the penultimate game of the series. 

