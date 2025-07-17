Lord's Tests Always Demand Perfection

Lord's has a tradition of rewarding those who give their best, asserts veteran cricket correspondent K R Nayar.

IMAGE: The English team rejoice after winning the third Test at Lord's, July 14, 2025. Photograph: England Cricket/X

When you play at Lord's -- the Home of Cricket -- one must play with the least number of blemishes.

It is not without reason that this ground is hailed as the most revered in the game.

Those who play here must deliver their best, as the ground's rich history demands that.

Lord's Test matches are always written as special chapters in the history of the game, and that is why those who watch a Test from this venue feel proud and privileged too.

India lost by 22 runs to England after an intense battle, because the winner will be the team that committed the least mistakes -- as demanded in cricket and by this ground.

From 248 for 3 in the first innings while chasing England's 387, India ended up failing to take a lead.

Though they bowled out England for 192 in the second innings, there were some unwarranted pull shots by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was out for a duck, and Jasprit Bumrah, who played a similar shot after providing valuable support to Ravindra Jadeja. That were just not what the situation demanded.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja played a brilliant and defiant knock for India at Lord's. Photograph: Photograph: BCCI/X

Lord's never entertains blunders. This ground has a tradition of rewarding those who give their best, and England Skipper Ben Stokes was rewarded with a victory for his team through his knocks of 44 and 33, bowling figures of 2 for 63 and 3 for 48, and a crucial run-out of Rishabh Pant on 74 -- a turning point in the contest.

Also, Australian Umpire Paul Reiffel's multiple decisions going against India have also come in for criticism.

The Indians could still walk off with pride despite the loss, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja, who made this Test match exciting with his two half-centuries.

His brave, unbeaten 61, almost pulled India to the threshold of victory.

England's win was a result of showing reverence to this ground that has inspired countless stories and poems.

While Ben Stokes delivered as captain, Indian Skipper Shubman Gill, who had sparkled in the Birmingham Test victory with knocks of 269 and 161, could manage only 16 and 6.

This is cricket -- one can be a hero in one Test and a struggler in another.

The close defeat at Lord's may get Indian fans to believe that the game was cruel to their team; but cricket is a game that demands consistency.

IMAGE: Shubham Gill after the loss at Lord's. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Batting, bowling, and fielding, all these must be of top quality, especially when the opponent is equally strong.

India conceded 63 extras across both innings, compared to England's 30.

The 22-run margin clearly shows which team displayed better control and adhered to the basics of the game.

Karun Nair, who bats at No. 3 -- the most responsible slot in the batting order -- should have converted his score of 40 into a big innings, and not fallen for 14 in the second.

Cricket has a long history of dropped catches altering the fate of matches. Jamie Smith on 5 was dropped by K L Rahul in the first innings, and he went on to score 51 and build a crucial partnership with Jofra Archer, who made 56.

Whenever tailenders are allowed to flourish, victory becomes tougher and can even slip away.

IMAGE: Umpire Paul Reiffel faced criticism during the Lord's Test, with multiple calls going against India at key moments.

Akash Deep, India's star in the Birmingham Test with spells of 4 for 88 and 6 for 99, managed just one wicket in this match.

This will serve as a lesson for the young pacer -- and a reminder of why Jasprit Bumrah's consistency, with five-wicket hauls in both Leeds and Lord's, makes him one of the world's finest fast bowlers.

One thing is very clear from this series, as India prepares for the fourth Test in Manchester from July 23 to 27, only if everyone pushes harder can India emerge victorious.

For England to bounce back after a 336 run defeat in Birmingham shows how brilliantly they responded -- mentally, physically, and technically -- to win this Test match.

It is always said that Test matches are the real test in cricket, and victories emerge only through a display of verve and valour.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff