HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India bolstered by this player's return...

India bolstered by this player's return...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2025 22:52 IST

x

Hardik Pandya at a team training session

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya at a team training session. Photograph: BCCI/X

India will be the “favourites” to win the Champions Trophy despite the absence of ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, believe former players Eoin Morgan and Shane Watson.

A vital cog in India's title winning campaign in last year's T20 World Cup, Bumrah will miss the eight-team Champions Trophy which got underway on Thursday, but both Morgan and Watson believe Rohit Sharma's team has the necessary firepower to win the title.

“To do the runners and riders, the side that's the front-runner, best positioned across the squads, I would say India… out and out favourites,” Morgan said during the International Masters League's Captain's Day event here on Wednesday.

“I can't really pick any holes in their side. I know that's been the case the last couple of tournaments they've gone into. Finally, (at) Ahmedabad, where Australia picked them, and then the T20 (World Cup) win, where they robbed the trophy out of the South African hands.

 

“You have to still believe that winning trophies and tasting champagne brings confidence, because once you've been there, you can believe that you can do it again, so that's why India are the favourites,” added Morgan.

Watson said Hardik Pandya's return to the ODI mix bolsters India.

“When it comes to the favourites, it has to be India. They have got bolstered with Hardik Pandya coming in as that fast bowling all-rounder,” he said.

“Unfortunately, they don't have Jasprit Bumrah, but it's just about the identical squad to what they had in the last one-day World Cup where they dominated up until the final,” he added.

Watson said Australian teams “know how to turn up in big tournaments” even though they will be without regular skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

“I'm very confident with the Aussies. Their batting is very, very strong. (With) their bowling, there's going to be a few question marks around that, but they certainly know how to turn up in big tournaments,” said the former Australia vice-captain.

Morgan said the winner between Australia and England in their campaign opener could get on a roll with a positive outcome.

“Outside this, (teams) that are a chance, I never ruled Pakistan out of it, the conditions will favour them,” Morgan said.

“I would say England are an outside chance as well. They've been in not great form for a period of time. Brendon McCullum has just taken over. In a short space of time, it's hard to achieve anything.

"They (England) play Australia on Saturday, who are a side without Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood. I imagine whoever out of those two sides wins, or I think England will, could go on a bit of a roll,” Morgan added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Dubai Will Be A Different Challenge'
'Dubai Will Be A Different Challenge'
PIX: Clinical New Zealand crush Pak in CT opener
PIX: Clinical New Zealand crush Pak in CT opener
There's a reason to Gill's elevation: Rohit
There's a reason to Gill's elevation: Rohit
India avenge loss to stun world champs Germany!
India avenge loss to stun world champs Germany!
'Arshdeep will be India's trump card'
'Arshdeep will be India's trump card'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Realme P3 Pro 5G Launched

webstory image 2

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

webstory image 3

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

VIDEOS

Muslim clerics 'angry' over Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh' statement1:40

Muslim clerics 'angry' over Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh'...

BJP picks first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as Delhi's new chief minister2:28

BJP picks first-time MLA Rekha Gupta as Delhi's new chief...

Kanika Kapoor seen in stylish look at the airport0:35

Kanika Kapoor seen in stylish look at the airport

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD