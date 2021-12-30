News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India backing Kohli to get out of his rut

India backing Kohli to get out of his rut

December 30, 2021 09:35 IST
Virat Kohli has scored just 652 runs in 14 Tests over the last two years

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has scored just 652 runs in 14 Tests over the last two years. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

India batting coach Vikram Rathour has backed out-of-form captain Virat Kohli after another failure in the first Test against South Africa at Centurion Park, but says he needs to be more cautious with his shot selection.

Kohli, one of the finest batsmen to play the game, completed a miserable 24 months on Wednesday that has brought him only 652 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 26.08, almost half his career average before this Test of 50.65.

 

He chased a wide delivery from South African seamer Marco Jansen in the second innings and was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for 18, an ambitious stroke the first ball after lunch.

It was also a carbon copy of his wild drive in the first innings when he was caught at slip for 35, again playing a loose stroke well away from his body.

"It is a shot that brings him lots of runs, it is his scoring shot," Rathour told reporters on Wednesday.

"It is always your strength that turns out to be your weakness as well.

"When to play that shot, that is the part where we can have discussions. Was it the right ball, was it the right time to play that shot? If we can just tighten up our game-plans a little more it would be better.

"But that is the shot he plays well and which gets him lots of runs, so he has to carry on playing it. But he needs to maybe pick better balls at times."

South Africa are 94 for four going into the fifth day chasing a venue record 305 for victory on a spicy wicket that has movement and variable bounce.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

