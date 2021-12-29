News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rabada says South Africa can still win first Test

Rabada says South Africa can still win first Test

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 29, 2021 23:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We have just got to show belief. Strategize overnight and see how to approach this. Every sportsman has got to believe.'

Dean Elgar

IMAGE: South Africa’s Dean Elgar was unbeaten on a dogged 52 off 122 balls at stumps on Day 4 of the first Test against India, in Centurion, on Wednesday. Photograph: Lee Warren/Getty Images

Kagiso Rabada still believes that South Africa can win the first Test against India despite being reduced to 94 for 4 in chase of a stiff target of 305 on the penultimate day, in Centurion, on Wednesday.

 

The pacer took four wickets for 42 run to help South Africa bowl out India for 174 in 50.3 overs in their second innings, leaving the home side 305 runs to secure victory.

South Africa need 211 runs on Thursday, the last day of the match, to win, with six wickets in hand.

"Definitely! We have just got to show belief. Strategize overnight and see how to approach this. Every sportsman has got to believe," Rabada said, when asked whether South Africa can still win the first Test.

He said skipper Dean Elgar, who was unbeaten on 52 at stumps, is the key to the team's cause on the final day.

"Dean is doing his best for his team, his country and himself. He is leading from the front. He has done it countless times," Rabada said of his captain.

About the possibility of rain on Thursday, he said, "Yeah, there have been chats on when it is going to rain or when it is not going to...It is a bit of an uncontrollable."

Rabada is in awe of India’s pacers, who have swung the match in the visiting team's favour.

"They got some quality bowlers. (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah are very experienced and (Mohd) Siraj has been bowling well in the recent past," he said.

"They have a good attack, they got pace and they have got skills. They are showing why they are a good attack."

Asked about debutant pace colleague Marco Jansen, who took four wickets in India’s second innings, Rabada said, "He is a phenomenal talent. He is an awkward customer to face. There is swing, bounce and pace coming at you.

"In the (Indian) second innings, he justified his selection...he seems like he wants to learn. He is a hard worker. He is really keen on doing well for his team and himself."

On the number of no-balls (17 in the match, including six in the Indian second innings), the South African pacer said he would need to work on it before the next game.

"Look, it is not acceptable. It is something I have to work on. The no-balls are controllable and I need to work on it before the next test," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
2021: Kohli vs BCCI, mixed results on field
2021: Kohli vs BCCI, mixed results on field
T20I Player of Year: Marsh, Rizwan among 4 in race
T20I Player of Year: Marsh, Rizwan among 4 in race
Ashwin retains No. 2 slot in bowlers' Test rankings
Ashwin retains No. 2 slot in bowlers' Test rankings
Can govt meet fiscal deficit targets? RBI has doubts
Can govt meet fiscal deficit targets? RBI has doubts
Mumbai, Delhi, Guj report big spike in new Covid cases
Mumbai, Delhi, Guj report big spike in new Covid cases
Maha records 3900 new Covid cases; alarming, says Tope
Maha records 3900 new Covid cases; alarming, says Tope
Scribes must resist being 'co-opted by ideology: CJI
Scribes must resist being 'co-opted by ideology: CJI

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

PICS: India scent victory after Bumrah strikes late

PICS: India scent victory after Bumrah strikes late

How Kohli can 'drive' his way back to form...

How Kohli can 'drive' his way back to form...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances