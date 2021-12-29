Ashwin retains No. 2 slot in bowlers' Test rankings

IMAGE: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the No. 2-ranked bowler and all-rounder in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retained second place in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for bowlers and all-rounders, while Ravindra Jadeja held on to No. 3 in the Test all-rounders’ list.

Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli also retained their positions in the Test batters' chart at fifth and seventh respectively.

While Rohit has 797 rating points, Kohli has 756.

The Test batting chart is headed by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (915 points), followed by England captain Joe Root (900) while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (879) dislodged Steve Smith (877) from the No. 3 slot.

Rohit, David Warner, Kohli, Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam and Travis Head complete the top-10.

Among Test bowlers, Ashwin is the only Indian in the top-10, steady at second with 883 rating points.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins continues to lead the pack, while Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is placed third, ahead of Tim Southee and James Anderson.

Australia Test debutant Scott Boland also made his first appearance in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for bowlers after an outstanding performance in the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG.

By virtue of his six for seven runs spell in England's second innings on Tuesday, the 32-year-old Victoria fast bowler is ranked 74th with 271 points.

Boland finished with a seven-wicket match haul in Australia‘s thumping innings and 14-run victory.

In the Test all-rounders’ list, the Indian duo of Ashwin (360) and Jadeja (346) are below leader Jason Holder (382) of the West Indies.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is fourth, while Mitchell Starc nudged ahead of Ben Stokes into fifth place.

India lead the Test team rankings with 124 rating points, while New Zealand and Australia occupy the second and third positions respectively.

England are fourth, ahead of Pakistan.