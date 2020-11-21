News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can this young Indian bounce back in Australia?

Can this young Indian bounce back in Australia?

By HARISH KOTIAN
November 21, 2020 11:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

Photographs: Kind courtesy, Rishabh Pant/Instagram
 

Wearing his personalised face mask, Rishabh Pant asked Indians to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Stay safe. Stay Inspired,' Rishabh, who plays for Delhi -- a city with a terrifying rise in COVID-19 cases -- posted alongside the picture.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh posted another picture working out on the indoor bike during the Indian team's training session in Sydney.

'Charge up. Charge ahead,' he said.

Rishabh, 23, is super keen to bounce back in Australia after a below-par IPL, where he scored d 343 runs in 14 games with just one half-century.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who was left out of India's T20 and ODI teams against Australia, is only part of the Test team.

The left-hander would be looking to take inspiration from his previous showing in Australia two years ago, when he scored 350 runs in four Tests at an average of 58, with a best of 159 not out.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Don't copy Kohli's style, Harbhajan tells Rahane
Don't copy Kohli's style, Harbhajan tells Rahane
'Keeping Kohli quiet key to success against India'
'Keeping Kohli quiet key to success against India'
Rohit's absence a big positive for Australia: Maxwell
Rohit's absence a big positive for Australia: Maxwell
Modi's big opportunity in Bihar
Modi's big opportunity in Bihar
46,232 new Covid cases in India, tally at 90.50 lakh
46,232 new Covid cases in India, tally at 90.50 lakh
Covid norms go for toss as Chhath Puja concludes
Covid norms go for toss as Chhath Puja concludes
Aamir wants SRK, not Salman, for Lal Singh Chadha
Aamir wants SRK, not Salman, for Lal Singh Chadha

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Bereaved Siraj will miss father's funeral

Bereaved Siraj will miss father's funeral

SEE: What Pujara loves doing most

SEE: What Pujara loves doing most

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use