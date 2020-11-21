Can this young Indian bounce back in Australia?

November 21, 2020 11:35 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy, Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Wearing his personalised face mask, Rishabh Pant asked Indians to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Stay safe. Stay Inspired,' Rishabh, who plays for Delhi -- a city with a terrifying rise in COVID-19 cases -- posted alongside the picture.

Rishabh posted another picture working out on the indoor bike during the Indian team's training session in Sydney.

'Charge up. Charge ahead,' he said.

Rishabh, 23, is super keen to bounce back in Australia after a below-par IPL, where he scored d 343 runs in 14 games with just one half-century.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who was left out of India's T20 and ODI teams against Australia, is only part of the Test team.

The left-hander would be looking to take inspiration from his previous showing in Australia two years ago, when he scored 350 runs in four Tests at an average of 58, with a best of 159 not out.