News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC apologises for showing India as No 1 Test team

ICC apologises for showing India as No 1 Test team

Source: PTI
February 16, 2023 15:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

IMAGE: ICC apologised for briefly and ‘erroneously’ listing India as number one. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has apologised for the technical glitch, which saw India displace Australia to attain the No.1 spot in the men's Test team rankings on Wednesday.

Hours after India had 'topped' the Test ranking, the ICC issued another updated list that showed Rohit Sharma's side back at No 2.

 

It gave the impression that Rohit's team had briefly claimed the top spot following its innings and 132-run win over the Pat Cummins-led Australia in Nagpur.

On Thursday, the game's global body admitted the error and said in a statement that the "ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

"Australia remain on top of the ICC Test Team Rankings after the latest update following the conclusion of Zimbabwe's two-match series against West Indies."

"Australia will head into the second Test against India in Delhi, starting on Friday, January 17, as the No 1 ranked team with 126 rating points, 11 above India's 115," the ICC statement added.

"India are vying for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Australia are also in contention for a place in the final of the marquee event, which will be played at The Oval in London from 7 to 11 June." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pujara set for 100th Test as India eye another big win
Pujara set for 100th Test as India eye another big win
Cummins, Smith Scrutinise Delhi Pitch
Cummins, Smith Scrutinise Delhi Pitch
Spinners ko bulaao! Kohli sweats it out in the nets
Spinners ko bulaao! Kohli sweats it out in the nets
At Abhishek-Shivaleeka's Wedding
At Abhishek-Shivaleeka's Wedding
How Many Indians Have Played 100 Tests?
How Many Indians Have Played 100 Tests?
ED arrests Sukesh Chandrashekhar in new PMLA case
ED arrests Sukesh Chandrashekhar in new PMLA case
Green or Starc: Who will Aus pick for 2nd Test?
Green or Starc: Who will Aus pick for 2nd Test?

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Aussies Must Be Wary Of Delhi Pitch

Aussies Must Be Wary Of Delhi Pitch

Delhi Test: Will Shreyas Replace SKY?

Delhi Test: Will Shreyas Replace SKY?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances