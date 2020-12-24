News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Aussie coach confirms playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Aussie coach confirms playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Last updated on: December 24, 2020 09:26 IST
'Unless something happens over the next few days and that can in the world we live but we are going with the same XI'

Justin Langer

IMAGE: Australia head coach Justin Langer stretches during a nets session. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Australia coach Justin Langer has all but confirmed his side will be unchanged for their second Test against India which starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday

 


Australia completed an eight-wicket victory over the tourists in the first Test in Adelaide after they dismissed Virat Kohli's team for a record low score of 36 in their second innings.

"I'd be a pretty courageous man to change the XI for this Test match after the last one," Langer told reporters on Thursday.

"At this stage, unless something happens over the next few days – and things can happen in the world we live in – we'll go in with the same XI, I'd say."

Opening batsman David Warner, who missed the first Test because of a groin injury, had already been ruled out of the match and was likely the only player to have been in contention to force his way into the side.

Australia's playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. 

Reuters
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

