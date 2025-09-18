'India are world's best T20 side'

'We cannot say anybody is a favourite in T20 cricket. A team that plays well on a given day will win. Still, on paper, India are the best.'

IMAGE: Gulbadin Naib has tallied 986 runs and claimed 35 wickets in 78 T20Is . Photograph: ANI Photo

T20 cricket is defined by its unpredictability and aggressive style, but Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib believes India are a cut above the rest when it comes to the shortest format.

Having shared the dressing room with Indian players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Naib said he has always enjoyed learning from them.

"India is the best team in Asia and in the world, you get to learn a lot from these boys," Naib said.

"I've shared dressing room with them in the IPL and all the games we have played against them, we had great experience. We cannot say anybody is a favourite in T20 cricket. The team that plays well on a given day will win. Still, on paper, India are the best," he added.

Naib has been part of the Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league, where he has played two games.

Speaking about the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, the Afghan all-rounder noted that any player on their day can change the course of the game.

"In T20 cricket, one player can change the course of the game, whether it's from the top order, middle order or the lower order, any player on their day can change the game," Naib reasoned.

With a win and loss each, Afghanistan are currently at third spot in Group B in the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE. Sri Lanka with two wins and Bangladesh with two wins and a loss hold the first and second positions.

Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in the final clash in Group B on Thursday.