Rediff.com  » Cricket » India A to play Australia A ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

India A to play Australia A ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Source: PTI
May 28, 2024 11:45 IST
IMAGE: Prior to the start of the prestigious Border Gavaskar Trophy, India A will face off against Australia A. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

India 'A' will play two first-class matches against Australia 'A' in the run-up to the marquee Border Gavaskar Trophy later this year, CA announced on Tuesday.

The two games are scheduled to be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay and the MCG from October 31-November 3 and November 7 to 10 respectively, Cricket Australia said.

 

The warm-up games will provide an opportunity for fringe players from both sides to push for a Test berth.

"Hosting those A matches at the upgraded Great Barrier Reef Arena and the MCG give these 'A' matches significant status and will provide great opportunities to players from both sides to put up their hand for selection," said Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling.

The Indian team will also play a three-day intra-squad match at the WACA Ground from November 17. India had played warm-up matches against Australia A in their previous tour Down Under in 2020-21 as well.

The opening Test is set to be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth from November 22. It will be the first time since the 1991-92 season that the marquee series has been extended to five Tests.

"To have that (the series) running simultaneously with the women's ODIs and preceded by two significant Australia A v India A matches will be terrific for our fans," Roach added.

The Indian women's cricket team will also be touring Australia around the same time. The second ODI between the two sides on December 8 is set to clash with the second Test.

Australia have not won the Border Gavaskar Trophy since 2017, having lost all past four series 2-1, including two at home in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
