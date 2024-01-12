News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India 'A' dominate England Lions on Day 1

India 'A' dominate England Lions on Day 1

Source: PTI
January 12, 2024 19:30 IST
Rajat Patidar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rajat Patidar/Instagram

Opener Rajat Patidar smashed an unbeaten fifty, while Manav Suthar took three wickets as India 'A' displayed a collective effort, reaching 123 for one after bowling out England Lions for 233 on the opening day of their two-day practice match on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Left-arm spinner Suthar (3/45) and pacer Akash Deep (2/28) bagged five wickets together, leading a disciplined bowling effort that wrapped up the England innings in 51.1 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium B ground.

 

Dan Mousley (60) and Ollie Robinson (45) showed some resistance, adding 63 runs. However, once Robinson was dismissed, England Lions' fortunes took a downturn. Mousley found no support from the other end and was the last man to be dismissed.

In response, India showcased a solid batting performance with Abhimanyu Easwaran (32) and Rajat Patidar (61 not out) forming a formidable 73-run opening stand. After Easwaran fell to Brydon Carse (1/23), Patidar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (24 not out) added another 50 runs, finishing the day with India A trailing by 110 runs.

Earlier, opting to bat, England Lions openers Keaton Jennings (25) and Alex Lees (35) made a good start, sharing a 66-run partnership. However, Suthar produced a timely run-out to break the partnership. Two balls later, Akash dismissed Alex as the visitors slipped to 66 for 2 in 14.2 overs.

With the ball in hand, Suthar then dismissed the stumps of Josh Bohannon (8) and Oliver Price (7) in successive overs, leaving England Lions struggling at 81 for four. James Rew (1) was run out by Easwaran, and the visitors lost half of their side in the 25th over.

Brief Scores:

England Lions: 233 all out in 51.1 overs (Dan Mousley 60; Manav Suthar 3/45).

India A: 123 for 1 in 26 overs (Rajat Patidar 61 not out; Brydon Carse 1/23).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
