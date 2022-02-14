News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ind vs WI: No crowd in 1st T20I, CAB requests BCCI to allow spectators for last two T20Is

Source: ANI
February 14, 2022 19:14 IST
Cricket fans

IMAGE: An India supporter in body paint poses. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow spectators at Eden Gardens for the last two T20Is of the three-match series against West Indies.

 

India and West Indies will lock horns in the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

"The BCCI has allowed only upper tier and hospitality boxes for sponsors and representatives for the first match," CAB said in a statement.

The CAB has again requested the BCCI to reconsider and allow spectators for the remaining matches.

"CAB will intimate all stakeholders once it receives feedback from the board," stated further.

India defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Source: ANI
West Indies tour of India

