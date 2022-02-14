News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Foundation stone laid for new NCA in Bengaluru

Foundation stone laid for new NCA in Bengaluru

Source: PTI
February 14, 2022 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lay the foundation stone for the new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Monday.

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Jay Shah and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lay the foundation stone for the new National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Monday. Photograph: Jay Shah/Twitter

Work has begun on the country's new National Cricket Academy (NCA) with the BCCI top brass, including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, laying the foundation stone of the complex in Bengaluru on Monday.

 

The BCCI has secured the land on a 99-year lease.

"The new National cricket Academy starts from today ..laid the foundation stone of the new place today in Bengaluru," Ganguly tweeted and also shared images of the ceremony.

Shah wrote on his Twitter handle, "Laid the foundation stone for @BCCI's new NCA. It is our collective vision to have a Centre of Excellence which nurtures talent and supports the cricket ecosystem in India."

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal, joint secretary Jayesh George and NCA head VVS Laxman.

Since the existing NCA's establishment in 2000, it has been running from the premises of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the heart of the city.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which owns the stadium, had rented out to the BCCI its Ground B for outdoor practice, besides an indoor practice facility, and separate space for a modern gymnasium.

The new facility, which is expected to be ready in a year's time, will have three grounds where domestic matches can be held.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL Auction: The big names who went UNSOLD
IPL Auction: The big names who went UNSOLD
Top 10 buys of IPL Auction 2022
Top 10 buys of IPL Auction 2022
IPL auction 2022: Top buys on Day 2
IPL auction 2022: Top buys on Day 2
Khattar orders structural audit of Gurugram apartment
Khattar orders structural audit of Gurugram apartment
PIX: Famous faces at polling stations
PIX: Famous faces at polling stations
Rivals abuse us as they don't want honest govt: Kejri
Rivals abuse us as they don't want honest govt: Kejri
Sri Lanka's Nissanka warned for using obscene language
Sri Lanka's Nissanka warned for using obscene language

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

VOTE! Which Is The BEST IPL Team?

VOTE! Which Is The BEST IPL Team?

IPL 2022 Auction: The SOLD players

IPL 2022 Auction: The SOLD players

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances