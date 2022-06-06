Ind vs SA: Odisha CM buys first ticket of 2nd T20I

Photograph: Kind Courtesy OCA/Twitter

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Monday, purchased the first ticket for the upcoming T 20 international match between India and South Africa at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on 12th June 22.

Team India and South Africa will be squaring off for a five-match T20I series, with the first match to be played on June 9 at Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. The second match will be played on June 12.

Pankaj Lochan Mohanty, president of Odisha Cricket Association, and Sanjay Behera, secretary, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) gave the ticket to the Chief minister at Naveen Niwas.

Sanjay Behera also briefed the CM about the elaborate arrangements made for the smooth sale of tickets.

Team India will be led by KL Rahul along with Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested from the series. After delivering great performances in IPL 2022, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik got their maiden Team India call-up for the series.