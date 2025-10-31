HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ind-SA Test: Swapping of sessions not confirmed yet

October 31, 2025 19:44 IST

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

IMAGE: The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Photograph: BCCI

In a first for Test cricket, the second match of the upcoming two-Test series between India and South Africa to be held in Guwahati next month could see a reversal of the traditional order of sessions, with tea likely to be served before lunch.

Saikia confirmed that discussions were on regarding a possible adjustment in playing hours owing to Guwahati's early sunrise and sunset.

 

"The process is going on because eastern part of the country have earlier sunrise and earlier sunset, so to accommodate and to have the timeline of playing six hours in a day, there has to be some changes with the timing.

"But if the match starting time is brought little bit earlier than when the actual lunch time, it may not be lunch time.

"So there may be some swapping of the sessions. I don't think that will be a big issue but the process is on, and it is yet to be finalised," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
