'Include Vaibhav In Asia Cup Team'

August 19, 2025 06:06 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made a sudden impact in IPL 2025.
 
Photograph: John Sibley/Action Images via Reuters

At 14, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is forcing Indian cricket to rethink tradition.

Former chief selector Kris Srikkanth has made a strong case for the teenager's inclusion in India's Asia Cup team, praising his 'remarkable maturity' and 'next-level shot-making'.

'Don't make him wait. If I were chairman, I would definitely have him in the 16,' Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel, urging the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee to take a bold call.

Vaibhav, Srikkanth said, deserves to be considered not only for the Asia Cup, starting September 9, but also as a serious contender for India's T20 World Cup squad.

Vaibhav has been the talk of Indian cricket since his explosive IPL 2025 debut for the Rajasthan Royals, where he smashed the fastest century by an Indian in tournament history -- a 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans.

He carried that form into the U19 ODI series against England, scoring 355 runs in five matches, including a blistering 143. He is also part of the Indian team for the upcoming U19 series against Australia.

