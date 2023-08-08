News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'In our time, the word was - lose even to Kenya but not to Pakistan'

'In our time, the word was - lose even to Kenya but not to Pakistan'

Source: PTI
August 08, 2023 22:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Anil Kumble believes India should treat their matches against Pakistan like any other match. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

India are set to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup and the World Cup in the coming two months, and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble said on Tuesday that the key will be to take it as just another game of cricket.

The former India captain has an outstanding record against Pakistan in both Tests and ODIs, having taken 81 wickets from 15 Tests, including snaring all 10 wickets in an innings (10/74) in 1999 at New Delhi.

In 34 ODIs against Pakistan, Kumble has grabbed 54 wickets.

"In our times, the word was 'lose even to Kenya but not to Pakistan'. There was pressure and expectation on the players.

 

"That's how the matches between India and Pakistan are being played and the key is to treat it as just another match," Kumble said in Bengaluru while speaking during the launch of Pitchside, the memoir written by veteran cricket administrator Amrit Mathur.

The function was also attended by former India batter and the current NCA chief VVS Laxman and former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

The 10-wicket haul against Pakistan is still a much-cherished moment for Kumble.

"I did not go onto the field thinking of a 10-wicket haul, though that is the dream of any bowler.

"However, in the next Test match against Pakistan, the Asian Test Championship at Kolkata, I was struggling to take even one wicket. That is the game of cricket for you," he said.

Kumble had ended that match with figures 1 for 139 as Pakistan defeated India by 46 runs at the Eden Gardens in February, 1999.

Mathur was India's team manager during the 2004 tour to Pakistan.

He remembered the tight security which was given to the Indian team during that trip.

"Pakistan was ready to give any amount of security to us. There were police vehicles in front and behind our team bus, a helicopter above the team bus, Rapid Action Force in all major road points and snipers on top of buildings en route to the stadium, especially in Karachi.

"At one point, even players were feeling why we need so much security, but overall the tour went off well," said Mathur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'You Can't Call Dhoni Bhaiya'
'You Can't Call Dhoni Bhaiya'
We have a problem of plenty: Uthappa
We have a problem of plenty: Uthappa
Is Samson The Missing Piece?
Is Samson The Missing Piece?
No question of Brexit-like referendum on Art 370: SC
No question of Brexit-like referendum on Art 370: SC
Now, Rahul to walk from Gujarat to Meghalaya
Now, Rahul to walk from Gujarat to Meghalaya
Oppn vs govt duel in Parl on Day 1 of no-trust motion
Oppn vs govt duel in Parl on Day 1 of no-trust motion
PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I
PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Unadkat vs Shardul: Who will secure India's WC dream?

Unadkat vs Shardul: Who will secure India's WC dream?

Why youngsters might miss the bus in India's WC team

Why youngsters might miss the bus in India's WC team

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances