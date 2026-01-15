'In franchise cricket, local players make difference'

IMAGE: Gujarat Giants acquired Sophie Devine at the WPL 2026 auction for Rs 2 crore. Photograph: WPL/X

Gujarat Giants all-rounder Sophie Devine paid a handsome compliment to Indian domestic players in the Women's Premier League, rating them as ultimate game-changers because of their knowledge of conditions.

The Giants have in their ranks promising 22-year-old pacer Kashvee Gautam and pace-bowling all-rounder Ayush Soni, giving a validation to Devine's words.

"In franchise cricket, it's the domestic players that really make the difference. Overseas players cancel each other out; it's the local players who can be match-winners," said Devine.

Reflecting on the growth of young players in the Gujarat Giants squad, Devine added: "That's one of the great things about these tournaments, everyone is here to learn. It's not just experienced players sharing knowledge; it works both ways. A lot of these players have played far more cricket in Indian conditions than I have."

Seeing players like Kashvee learn how to execute under pressure and grow with each game is really exciting. That's where these competitions are so valuable, players get exposed to big moments and learn quickly," she added.

However, experience too matters for the Giants and, apart from Devine, they have the services of seasoned pacer Renuka Singh.

"Renuka is world-class. She brings so much control and clarity with the new ball and in pressure overs. When you have someone like her leading the attack, it gives the rest of the bowling group a lot of confidence. She's calm, she understands her plans really well and she's been a huge asset for us," she said.

Devine herself has made a strong start to the season, scoring 141 runs and picking up five wickets across the Giants' opening three matches.

"For me, milestones aren't as important as putting the team in a strong position to win. It doesn't make sense to slow down and play for numbers; it's about doing what's best for the team in that situation."