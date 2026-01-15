Vijay Hazare semis: In-form Prabhsimran to be key for Punjab

IMAGE: Punjab start as firm favourites against a relatively inexperienced Saurashtra in the second semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in Bengaluru, on Friday. Photograph: Punjab Cricket Association/X

Punjab will head into the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Saurashtra in Bengaluru on Friday brimming with confidence after surviving a nail-biting one-run victory over domestic powerhouse Mumbai in their final group match.

That thrilling win has set the tone for the rest of their campaign as was evident in the manner in which Punjab demolished Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinal. Now, a young and determined Saurashtra side stands in their way.

With charismatic India opener Abhishek Sharma unlikely to feature, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh is expected to lead the side, having already steered Punjab to a commanding 183-run triumph over Madhya Pradesh, underpinned by a colossal 345-run total.

Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, and Nehal Wadhera all struck impressive half-centuries to turn the contest decisively in Punjab's favour, and a similar batting performance could prove pivotal in steering them towards the final.

The bowling, spearheaded by right-arm pacer Gurnoor Brar, played a crucial role in skittling the opposition for a meagre total, wrapping up the innings with nearly 19 overs to spare.

As Punjab chase their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title, they will rely on skipper Prabhsimran's experience, having been one of the team's leading run-scorers with four half-centuries, including his most recent effort in Tuesday's quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh.

With a deep batting lineup and a roster of destructive hitters, including Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Poonia, Nehal Wadhera, and Ramandeep Singh, Punjab have the firepower to go all the way.

Their bowling attack also looks well-rounded, featuring Gurnoor Brar, who sharpened his skills as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians before being drafted as a replacement for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023.

Pace spearhead Sanvir Singh looked menacing in the quarterfinal, finishing with the season's best figures of 3 for 31 at the same venue.

Saurashtra, led by in-form opener Harvik Desai, will look to mount a stern challenge, but their relative inexperience could work against them.

With three centuries and two half-centuries this season, Harvik Desai has been a pillar of strength for Saurashtra. After toppling the tournament's only unbeaten side, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, they will enter this clash high on confidence.

They have the reliable pacer Chetan Sakariya to break partnerships. Sakaria has taken three-wicket hauls in each of the last three games. Veteran quick Chirag Jani, meanwhile, knows domestic wickets like the back of his hand.

The match Starts: 1:30 pm.

Squads:

Saurashtra: Ruchit Ahir, Parth Bhut, Yuvraj Chudasama, Harvik Desai, Sammar Gajjar, Ansh Gosai, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Jay Gohil, Hiten Kanbi, Pranav Karia, Hetvik Kotak, Prerak Mankad, Ankur Panwar, Parswaraj Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Tarang Gohel.

Punjab: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa, Gaurav Chaudhary, Gurnoor Brar, Harnoor Singh, Harpreet Brar, Jashanpreet Singh, Krish Bhagat, Naman Dhir, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Uday Saharan, Sanvir Singh, Raghu Sharma, Shubman Gill.