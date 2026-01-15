HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
U-19 WC: Henal rips into USA as India opt to bowl in opener

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: January 15, 2026 14:26 IST

India's fast-bowling all-rounder Henal Patel has started the Under-19 World Cup with a bang

IMAGE: India's fast-bowling all-rounder Henal Patel has started the Under-19 World Cup with a bang. Photograph: BCCI/X

India skipper Ayush Mhatre won the toss and opted to bowl against USA in the opening match of the Under-19 World Cup in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Thursday.

India, who are on a quest for a record-extending sixth title, have batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi and prolific run-getters like Aaron George and Vihaan Malhotra in their ranks.

India's decision to bowl first could be because of overcast conditions, which might help its fast bowlers, especially the tall Deepesh Devendran, early on.

The USA team is led by Utkarsh Srivastava.

India's fast-bowling all-rounder Henil Patel ripped through the USA batting order to have them reeling at 39 for 4 in 15 overs.

Patel removed opener Amrinder Gill (1) in just the 2nd over before removing USA skipper Srivastava for a duck.

He then had Arjun Mahesh caught by RS Ambrish for 16 in the 12th over to have 3 wickets inside 12 overs.

Deepesh Devendran was the other wicket-taker for India, removing Sahil Garg for 16.

REDIFF CRICKET
