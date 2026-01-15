HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » T20 WC snub: 'Gill will return better, stronger'

T20 WC snub: 'Gill will return better, stronger'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2026 18:08 IST

x

'He respects the decision of the selectors. And all I can say is, knowing him, he'll come back even stronger as you can see now in the two games that he's played.'

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was not considered for next month's T20 World Cup despite leading India in the longer formats. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's omission from India's T20 World Cup squad is merely "one of the hiccups" that occur in every elite sportsperson's career and the India Test and ODI skipper will return a "better, stronger" cricketer, Gujarat Titans chief operating officer Colonel Arvinder Singh said on Thursday.

Gill, who was vice-captain of the T20I side, was the most high-profile absentee when the national selectors named a 15-member squad for the global showpiece in India and Sri Lanka starting February 7.

Singh said the GT skipper had accepted the decision with maturity and would respond in the only way he knows -- by performing.

"These are minor hiccups that do happen in any sportsman's life. He's already made his stand very clear," Singh said in a virtual interaction on the sidelines of the launch of the third edition of Junior Titans programme.

"He respects the decision of the selectors. And all I can say is, knowing him, he'll come back even stronger as you can see now in the two games that he's played. He'll come back even a better cricketer than what he was you know, going forward."

Gill has scored 869 runs in 36 T20Is but managed just 291 runs in his last 15 matches, prompting the selectors to revert to Sanju Samson at the top of the order.

Gill made his way back into India's T20I set-up ahead of the Asia Cup to provide stability to an aggressive batting unit, replacing Samson.

However, the move disrupted India's free-flowing style and eventually backfired, prompting the selectors to drop the experiment before the T20 World Cup.
But Singh said there's "no doubt" about Gill's credentials.

"I don't think anybody has any doubt about his credentials as far as him being a cricketer is concerned. He is a very, very mentally strong sportsman."

"On a personal basis, I can share with you that he's very, very strong when it comes from a mental standpoint.

"As far as his talent and his skill goes, I don't think I'm the right guy to talk about it. The whole world knows how talented Subhman is and what he's done both for us as well as for the country."

Sai to be fit before IPL

The GT COO also dismissed concerns over Sai Sudharsan's rib injury, saying the Tamil Nadu batter would be fully fit for the IPL and that it was more of an abrasion than a serious fracture.

 

"Sai will be absolutely fit. It's nothing serious... It's an abrasion how they describe it in medical terms. It's not a full-fledged fracture," he said.

The Tamil Nadu batter missed the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy matches and reported at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on December 29.

On Sherfane Rutherford's trade to Mumbai Indians, Singh said the decision was part of Gujarat Titans' broader team-building philosophy, in which individual players were secondary to overall balance, composition and auction strategy.

'GT functions in a slightly different manner. We take care of what the team is going to look like, what the composition of the team is going to be, what skill sets you are looking at."

"If the coaching staff has taken a decision that we could let go of Sherfane... we wish him all the best, but GT is not a franchise that looks after only individuals."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Players Revolt! Bangladesh Board Sacks Najmul
Players Revolt! Bangladesh Board Sacks Najmul
U-19 WC: Henil Patel picks fifer as USA dismissed cheaply
U-19 WC: Henil Patel picks fifer as USA dismissed cheaply
Vijay Hazare: Can Saurashtra stop Punjab juggernaut?
Vijay Hazare: Can Saurashtra stop Punjab juggernaut?
No World Cup distraction for Team India
No World Cup distraction for Team India
Mitchell's unseen grind pays off in Indian conditions
Mitchell's unseen grind pays off in Indian conditions

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

Hrithik's Ex-Wife Sussanne Spotted with Rumoured Boyfriend0:39

Hrithik's Ex-Wife Sussanne Spotted with Rumoured Boyfriend

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar Sankranti2:55

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar...

Salman Khan spotted in new look0:41

Salman Khan spotted in new look

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO