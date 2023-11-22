News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » In a first, India play Afghanistan in bilateral T20 series

In a first, India play Afghanistan in bilateral T20 series

November 22, 2023 11:27 IST
India will host Afghanistan in a T20 series early next year

IMAGE: India will host Afghanistan in a T20 series early next year. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

India will host Afghanistan for three Twenty20s in January, the first time the two sides will meet in a multi-match white-ball series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said late on Tuesday.

 

The series will begin on January 11 in Mohali before moving to Indore for a match on January 14. The final match will be in Bengaluru on January. 17.

Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns.

But they wrapped up the recently concluded showpiece event in India with four wins and sealed a place in the Champions Trophy by finishing sixth.

India lost Sunday's 50-overs World Cup final to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
