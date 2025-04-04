HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Impact sub to match winner: Arora lights up IPL

Impact sub to match winner: Arora lights up IPL

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 04, 2025 15:20 IST

x

Vaibhav Arora

IMAGE: Vaibhav Arora capitalised on SRH's aggression, dismissing Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Impact player Vaibhav Arora picked up three crucial wickets to help Kolkata Knight Riders to a massive 80-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Kolkata, who were keen to get back on track after Monday's eight-wicket defeat by Mumbai, posted 200 from their 20 overs before bringing on Arora as a substitute and letting him loose on the visiting batsmen.

 

Arora took full advantage of Hyderabad's aggression and collected the wickets of Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen at the expense of 29 runs from his four overs as the visitors folded for 120.

"A team that hits every ball also has the chance of going down early. And that's what we wanted to exploit," said Kolkata's Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 60 off 29 balls.

"We have Vaibhav Arora who bowls in the powerplay to pick up wickets and he did that."

Arora, 27, was name player of the match.

Hyderabad's total was the second-lowest of the season behind the 116 posted by Kolkata against Mumbai earlier in the week.

"All the wickets Vaibhav took were very important... you can never take it for granted when Klaasen is around," said spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who also took three wickets.

Both Chakaravarthy (3-22) and Arora have six wickets for the season, three fewer than the league-leading Noor Ahmad of the Chennai Super Kings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Which KKR Batter Impressed Most?
Which KKR Batter Impressed Most?
Surviving Chennai Heat: Nattu Shows the Way
Surviving Chennai Heat: Nattu Shows the Way
Rohit Caught In Viral Video Controversy
Rohit Caught In Viral Video Controversy
Bravo, Rinku & Venky's Dance Sets the Internet on Fire
Bravo, Rinku & Venky's Dance Sets the Internet on Fire
Rs 23.75 cr man strikes back: Venky silences critics
Rs 23.75 cr man strikes back: Venky silences critics

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Taste Of Home Favourites: 10 Khichdi Recipes

webstory image 2

10 Things We Loved About Manoj Kumar

webstory image 3

15 Stamps Of Temples, Churches, Masjids, Synagogues

VIDEOS

ASI Embarks on Historic Underwater Exploration in Dwarka3:19

ASI Embarks on Historic Underwater Exploration in Dwarka

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 in Mumbai1:49

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar dies at 87 in Mumbai

Pooja Hegde visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple0:57

Pooja Hegde visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD